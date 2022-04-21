FROSTBURG — The Allegany County Republican Social Club hosted candidates who filed for public office in the July primary election when members met at Savage Mountain Firearms, 79 S. Grant St.
J. Olivine Phoenix, owner and managing director of the facility, explained the mission of Savage Mountain Firearms.
Candidates included Jonathan Jenkins for U.S. House of Representatives; Lori Friend, U.S. Senate; Tim Thomas, House of Delegates; Todd Logsdon, Allegany County Commission; Brett Bean, Cumberland City Council; and Keesha McClellan, Allegany County Board of Education.
Carrie Wolford made a presentation about the effort to convene a convention of states in accordance with Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Article V provides two ways of adopting amendments to the Constitution: one that originates with Congress or one when Congress will not act, originates with the people.
Westley Marks, director of member affairs, announced that the club will have a booth at the Oldtown Summerfest on June 25 and will conduct a voter registration drive.
Timmy Friend, chair, invited everyone to register for the Lincoln Day Dinner on April 29.
Officers elected for 2022 are Friend; Diana Squires, vice chair; Ben Wolters, treasurer; Niki Folk, secretary; and Marks.
The next meeting will be held May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Democrat Club, 201 Valley St.
