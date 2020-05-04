Gordon-Roberts garden to get makeover

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Historical Society is entering a partnership with the Master Gardener program of the University of Maryland Extension to revitalize the courtyard of the Gordon-Roberts House.
The house was built in 1867 by Josiah Hance Gordon at 218 Washington St. and has been owned by the historical society since 1955. It serves as the organization’s headquarters and has been restored to the era of the 1890s, when the family of Milnor Roberts lived there. For many years, the Victorian-era museum was known as History House.
In collaboration with Sherry Frick, master gardener, the historical society is designing and planting a new layout for the courtyard area that will improve the historical aesthetics and allow the space to be better used. Unhealthy and uninteresting plants and shrubbery will be replaced with new varieties selected by the local master gardeners group.
The new plot will add more flowers, a vegetable garden, an herb garden, two pollinator beds and an allium raised bed.
Herbs and vegetables will be planted with plans for the ingredients to be used not only as fresh additions to the menu of the many events hosted on the premises but also in future community endeavors. Herbs such as spearmint, Greek oregano, basil, calendula and chives will be planted in a sundial bed next to the vegetable garden, including various beans, cabbages, tomatoes and root vegetables.
The plans preserve the brick and hedges to maintain the integrity of the garden. The new developments are being undertaken with the permission of the Maryland Historical Trust under the term of the historical easement on the property.
Excavation will be monitored by Suzanne Trussell, an archaeologist. Trussell, who owns and operates Oxbow Cultural Resources, provides management services for the historical society and will use screens to sample soil deposits and identify any objects as they surface.
Incorporating archaeological monitoring into the project will add to the study of the Gordon-Roberts property.
To the society’s knowledge, there has never been an archaeological investigation before, nor have any artifacts been recovered from the yard. According to Maryland Historical Trust, a large anomaly in the yard could be indicative of a trench once part of Fort Cumberland. The jail for the fort was located within sight of where the Gordon-Roberts House stands. The possible cultural resources below the property will be monitored and preserved.
The garden improvement will enhance the beauty of the property and expand the educational space and teaching opportunities available through the historical society. The varieties of plants and herbs are in line with those used in the Victorian era for medicines and daily recipes. Volunteers and staff intend to use the garden for educational endeavors and a touchstone to the past using the plants that held such importance to the people of the time.
The historical society plans to hold a celebration garden party at an appropriate time. Previously, the space had been used for small parties and events both inside the home and in the courtyard. The new development will render the space an even more picturesque option for gatherings — both formal and casual. A revitalization of the carriage house is underway to use it for events.
The historical society has extended its gratitude to board member Debbie Grimm for her efforts in spearheading the endeavor and coordinating with the University of Maryland’s Master Gardener program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.