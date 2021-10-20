CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Historical Society will offer four events for Halloween between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 at the Gordon-Roberts House, 218 Washington St.
The mansion, now a museum, will be decorated and staffed to a Victorian Halloween theme for all four events.
On Oct. 27, the former residence will be open for free family tours from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are requested at www.alleganycountyhistory.org or by calling 301-777-8768.
Megan Jean and the KFB will perform at Gordon-Roberts on Oct. 29. A steampunk themed “Dem Bones” party will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets include refreshments, tarot card readings, Ouija board sessions and fortune telling.
The building also will be open for paid tours Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with ticket purchases available online.
On Oct. 31, a 2 p.m. tea is scheduled on the topic of Victorian Halloween customs.
