CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a state proclamation highlighting National Immunization Awareness Month in August to raise awareness about the importance of childhood vaccines and getting vaccinated annually for the flu.
The annual observance was established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stress the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages.
“We are committed to protecting the health of all Marylanders and routine vaccinations are an essential part of the equation,” said Hogan. “While many people have been reluctant to venture out for routine matters, it is essential to keep all vaccinations up to date to protect our families and communities from preventable diseases.”
Childhood vaccinations across Maryland have fallen since the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, mirroring a trend identified by the CDC nationwide.
According to the Maryland Department of Health Immunization Information System, ImmuNet, the largest decrease in the number of vaccinations given to children was in April, with a decrease of 46% when compared with April 2019. In June, the percent decrease was reduced to 14 when compared with June 2019.
To increase access to underserved populations, MDH will coordinate with federally qualified health centers and local health departments to host vaccination clinics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.