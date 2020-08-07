CUMBERLAND — Nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards are open to recognize Marylanders who have united to demonstrate extraordinary resilience, expand community relationships and contribute to a collaborative ecosystem of service.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested all of us in every way imaginable, but it has also revealed the true character of Marylanders by showing our ability to overcome any challenge and our capacity to show remarkable courage in the face of great threat and overwhelming obstacles,” Gov. Larry Hogan said, “Most of all, we’re showing America and the world, the power of compassion, generosity and strength.”
Nominations will be received in 16 categories. New categories include Pandemic Response Champion and Emerging Leader. The deadline for submission is Aug. 24. Youth service awards will return in 2021.
The nominations will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders, volunteers and governor’s staff. Recipients will be notified of their selection near the end of summer and invited to an awards ceremony in the late fall.
Learn more at http://gosv.maryland.gov/governors-service-awards.
