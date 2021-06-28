• The Fort Hill High School class of 1962 will hold its first Friday luncheon July 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club. Graduates attending must be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to attend.
Any questions, call Tom at 301-724-4664.
• Members of the Fort Hill High High School class of 1958 will meet for lunch July 5 at noon at Hobo’s restaurant.
For information, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
• Members of the Allegany High School class of 1952 will meet for lunch July 13 at noon at Cumberland Country Club. For more information, call Donna at 301-722-7402.
