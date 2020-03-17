DR. WALLACE: I’m the grandmother of 16 wonderful grandchildren, and I have been married to their grandfather for 57 years. I always read your column and share nearly all of your messages with my grandchildren. Let’s just say that you and I see eye to eye on issues involving young people over 95% of the time. Since no two people see everything 100% the same way, I feel we are pretty well aligned. Thank you for encouraging young people not to mess up their lives with alcohol, tobacco or drugs. I’ve never heard a person say, “I wish I would have started smoking, drinking or taking drugs earlier in life,” but I’ve heard many say they wish they had never started smoking, drinking or taking drugs, including my brother, who is a smoker and contracted lung cancer at the age of 51.
Teens have the right to be discouraged when they are not being given credit where and when their credit is due. The good they do is buried in the back of the newspaper or online stories, if it even makes the news at all, but wow, when they do something wrong, is often front-page news. Dr. Wallace, keep up your good work, and keep encouraging our wonderful young people, especially all of the teenagers we have in this great country. I pray our teens will listen to your wise advice and that they will use their skills, talents and innate wisdom to live happy, productive lives. — Cheerleader Grandmother, Erath County, Texas
CHEERLEADER GRANDMOTHER: Thank you for your kind words, and I also greatly appreciate your loyal readership. It’s true that, at times, teens do get a bad rap just because they are teens, but on the whole, today’s teens are absolutely determined to make our world a better place. It’s impressive to witness. They are wonderful!
It is also interesting to note that a greater and greater percentage of teens help their communities through volunteer work these days than ever before. Today’s teens use social media and the power of readily available information to seek out changes they feel will benefit humanity over the next several centuries. I, like you, enjoy cheering them on.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 16 and live with my grandmother, who has been my guardian since the day I was born. My mother was 16 and not married when I was born. My grandmother is just like a mother to me, and I love her very much. She is also a very good person and does everything she can for me to have a good education.
My problem is that my grandmother and my mother are not speaking to each other. In fact, they hardly ever have during my lifetime. I only see my mother once or twice a year at most. My grandmother does not approve of my mom’s lifestyle, maybe because she has a lot of live-in boyfriends. Then, about a month ago, my mother actually got married for the first time. My grandmother and I did not attend the ceremony because we were not invited.
My mother called a couple of days ago and told me she wants to take me out to dinner to meet my stepfather. She says she loves him and finally has her life in order and that now she wants me to be a part of her “new life.” I asked my grandmother if I should go, and she said it was completely up to me. I’d also like to have your opinion, please. Given the background I’ve described, what do you think is my best course of action? — Estranged Daughter, via email
ESTRANGED DAUGHTER: I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by perpetuating your estrangement from your mother. I feel it would be good for you to accept the invitation, meet your new stepfather and determine for yourself if you feel your mom is indeed sincere about her “new life.” If she is truly sincere about changing her lifestyle, she will apologize profusely and not try to coerce you to live with her instead of your grandmother.
The best thing that could happen out of this situation would be reconciliation between all three parties: your mother and your grandmother and you. Take your time, and see how things go, but do stay with your grandmother for the remainder of this school year. It will be summertime in a few more months, and only then should you seriously consider living with your mother — but only if the next few months go very well and you see sincere changes from your mother.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 20, and the 22-year-old guy I date could be considered to be a pothead. He smokes a lot of marijuana — he has some every day — although the amount he smokes per day varies on how “functional” he needs to be, given the specific responsibilities of each day.
Believe it or not, he even sometimes smokes while he’s driving! He says that he is in complete control of his car at all times and that pot makes him a better driver because it “mellows him out” so he isn’t nervous like he is when he drives “straight.” He drives about 25 miles or more every day, and so far, he has not been caught or pulled over while driving. He says that alcohol affects drivers much more than pot and that a lot of young drivers these days text while they drive, too. He claims he is therefore a much safer driver than those in either of those two other categories. I can confirm that I have never seen him drive after drinking, and I have also never witnessed him texting while driving. Do you feel he’s really a safe driver? — Dubious Girlfriend, via email
DUBIOUS GIRLFRIEND: That’s like asking a person whether it’s better for them to lose an arm or a leg from their body. It’s a serious loss, regardless of the extremity. The same is true for driving under the influence of alcohol or any other drug, substance or mind-altering compound.
Various studies I have seen over the years show that marijuana affects a person’s ability to drive and that people high on marijuana are involved in an unusually high percentage of traffic accidents and fatalities.
Tests conducted in mechanical and electronic driving simulators show that marijuana smoking impairs driving skills, even in those who don’t think they are high because they believe they had smoked only a modest amount of marijuana. In states like California, these days, young drivers arrested for impaired driving showed clear evidence of recent marijuana use in roughly 1 out of every 6 such arrests.
Stop riding with your boyfriend when he is using any type of drug at all. Your personal safety is your responsibility, and you are taking a terrible risk to get into a vehicle with an impaired driver. His chances of being involved in accident while high are much too high for you, his passenger. Steer clear of future rides whenever he offers you a lift. I suggest you use Lyft or Uber instead.
DR. WALLACE: Lately, someone has been breaking into student lockers and stealing things. Sometimes, I leave a few expensive things in my locker overnight, and I would be very upset if they were stolen. But if they were, would the school be responsible to reimburse me for my loss? — Worried Student
STUDENT: The school district provides students with a locker that they can elect to use or not use. That’s your own personal decision. If students choose to store things in their assigned locker, these students are responsible for all items that wind up missing — at any time or for any reason. Therefore, it would behoove you not to place valuables in your locker, even during school hours, especially at night. Now, in light of the fact that someone has recently been breaking into lockers at your school, you should know that you must protect your property. Don’t leave valuables in your locker, ever.
Since the lockers are secured by a combination lock, it would also be wise to never give anyone the combination number. If the school administration suspects a student brought something to school against school regulations, this student’s locker can be searched at any time without the student’s permission. This is a safety measure for the student body and staff. After the search, if it is determined that a law has been broken, the police department will be contacted.
In my opinion, lockers should be used only for textbooks, lunches or snacks brought from home.
