PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The Local Visual Artists’ Exhibition will reopen July 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Landes Arts Center, 18 Mountain View St.
The display is made possible by the Grant County Arts Council Inc. and community underwriters Pendleton Community Bank, Cheryl L. Bennett, OD, and Patti Wolfe.
The exhibit is open to the public. More than 130 works, including paintings, quilts, carved gourds, bead art and multi-media by adults and students can be viewed.
The exhibit will be open Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays noon to 3 p.m. and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will run until a date to be announced in late September.
Admission is GCAC members free; non-GCAC members is by donation. For more information, call 304-257-4891.
Individuals requiring accessibility assistance should contact GCAC before the event at P.O. Box 988, Petersburg, WV 26847 or at GCArtsCouncil@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.