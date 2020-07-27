CUMBERLAND — Allegany County will receive $55,000 as part of the first round of Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.
“These awards reinforce my administration’s strong support for ensuring Marylanders stay safe and secure in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hogan. “We are dedicated to assisting counties in their efforts to prevent eviction during these tough economic times.”
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will administer the grants, funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant program. The $2.3 million distribution is the first wave of funding in the $30 million program to prevent evictions across the state. These efforts, combined with an additional $30 million in efforts of local governments, represent more than $60 million dedicated to providing rental assistance for Marylanders.
“The Community Development Block Grant has been an important federal resource in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “This funding is essential as local governments respond effectively to the impacts of COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.