Grant will provide child care scholarships

CUMBERLAND — Assistance for working families accessing child care through the local Judy Centers has been made available through Community Trust Foundation’s Ebert Family Hope Fund & Ted A. Wolfe Fund.
The grant will provide periodic child care scholarships for 60 families facing financial difficulties over the next three years.
“Whether they be single parents, two-income parents with lower-income jobs, young parents with student loans or house payments, this grant has allowed families to keep their children in a safe, healthy, happy learning environment,” said Tammy Courtney, owner/operator of the Kids Korner Childcare Centers.
The grant will assist families who attend the three Kids Korner Childcare Centers inside Beall Elementary, Mountain Ridge High School and Cash Valley Elementary and the Bridge Childcare Program located within the Meshach Village Housing Development.
CTF is a public foundation created with gifts from generous people committed to causes in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
CTF grants to local nonprofit organizations working to build a stronger community.
For more information, visit www.ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.
