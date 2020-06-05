CUMBERLAND — Allegany Museum is the recipient of a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority matching grant for $20,000 to support emergency operating costs as the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic ramifications continue.
The museum is included in the Passages of the Western Potomac Heritage Area. Other grant recipients in that area include historic Frostburg, $2,500, and the Frostburg Museum Association, $6,000.
The Oakland Heritage Community Foundation, in the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area, will receive $3,500.
Heritage tourism nonprofit organizations’ sources of income, from event admission and tour group revenue to memberships and donations, have significantly diminished as a result of the ongoing pandemic. In reviewing the 114 applications received requesting more than $1.8 million, many nonprofits indicated they are struggling with basic utility costs and salaries. The goal is to provide the emergency operating matching grants to help keep the nonprofits operational and well-positioned to safely reopen.
Applications for COVID-19 emergency grants in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, are still being accepted on a rolling basis. For more information, visit mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas.shtml.
