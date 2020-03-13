CUMBERLAND — Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center has grant funding available for state and local governments and private, community-based partners that serve to meet some of the greatest needs around the state.
The funding available for this year’s competitive grants program is approximately $5 million.
All project proposals must address the opioid crisis through the governor’s policy priorities of prevention and education, enforcement and public safety, and/or treatment and recovery.
Projects must align with the goals established in the state’s Inter-Agency Opioid Coordination Plan.
The application deadline is April 17.
A document outlining complete grant application requirements and award standards can be found on BeforeItsTooLate.Maryland.gov.
Before It’s Too Late is the state’s effort to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic and to mobilize resources for effective prevention, enforcement and treatment.
Marylanders struggling with a substance use disorder can find help at BeforeItsTooLate.Maryland.gov; through the state’s crisis hotline, Call 211, Press 1; or by texting their ZIP code to 898-211.
