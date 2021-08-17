CUMBERLAND — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services has more than $4.6 million for the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program to provide critical resources for organizations and law enforcement agencies to strengthen public safety while also promoting initiatives like officer wellness.
The office awards funds to support the coordinated efforts of local governments, state agencies, private entities, faith-based and community organizations, institutions of higher education and nonprofit organizations in achieving realistic goals and carrying out jurisdictional strategic plans that increase public safety and address the needs of Maryland’s communities.
State priorities were identified through Maryland’s crime data, stakeholder surveys, federal recommendations and new state legislation. Priority areas include crime and violence reduction, gun violence reduction, community violence intervention programs, wellness, mental health and crisis intervention programs, officer wellness initiatives and law enforcement employee-assisted programs, crisis intervention teams/mental health/suicide prevention programs, prevention, early intervention, crisis and behavioral intervention programs, law enforcement enhancements, body worn cameras equipment, National Incident-Based Reporting System compliance, specialized law enforcement training programs and planning and evaluation of programs.
Preference will be given to strategies that are aligned with best practices, evidence-based practices and data-driven, decision-making processes.
