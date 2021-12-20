CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications that will advance equity in rural America by creating new opportunities in distressed communities.
Priority will be given to projects that advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris administration to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance equity and combat climate change. The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant program encourages a regional, innovation-driven approach to economic development by funding job accelerator partnerships in low-income rural communities. This includes communities that have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.
RISE provides grants of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education and other public and private entities in rural areas. USDA encourages applications that serve the smallest communities with the lowest incomes.
The deadline to submit applications is April 19, 2022 at Grants.gov.
A concept proposal may be submitted for review by the agency to SM.USDA-RD.RISE@usda.gov no later than Feb. 18, 2022.
Applicants can contact their USDA state office for more information.
