CUMBERLAND — As part of continuing efforts to expand bicycle and walking opportunities throughout the state, the Maryland State Highway Administration is accepting applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program and the Recreational Trails Program. Applications for both programs are being accepted through May 15.
The reimbursable grants match federal funds with local funds or in-kind contributions to implement transportation-related community projects or trail projects.
Government-sponsored community groups, local governments, regional transportation authorities, transit authorities, school districts, natural resource or public land agencies, education agencies, tribal governments and nonprofits are eligible to apply. Together with its partners at Metropolitan Planning Organizations, the State Highway Administration will award more than $20 million.
The Transportation Alternatives Program funds projects for on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, converting abandoned railway corridors to pedestrian trails, mitigating highway runoff and Safe Routes to School Projects. For details, visit the Transportation Alternatives Programs webpage or contact Christy Bernal at 888-204-4828 or cbernal@mdot.maryland.gov.
The Recreational Trails Program focuses on construction, enhancement, repair and maintenance of trails and trail-related facilities. For information, visit the Recreational Trails Program webpage or contact Cheryl Ladota at cladota@mdot.maryland.gov or 410-545-8552.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program will accept applications between May 1 and June 1. The program offers grant support for a range of bicycle network development activities, including projects that maximize bicycle access, fill missing links in the state’s bicycle network and enhance last-mile connections to work, school, shopping and transit. Email questions to mdbikeways@mdot.maryland.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.