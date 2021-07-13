KEYSER, W.Va. [mdash] Roger Lee Shugars, 73, of Keyser, passed away at his residence on July 12, 2021. Born April 23, 1948, he was the son of the late George and Carrie (Bowman) Shugars. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, John Shugars, Annabell Wolford, Verla Burns, Christina "Tin…