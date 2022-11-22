OAKLAND — A Great Small Town Christmas will kick off with a Light Up Night on Dec. 2 at the Oakland B&O Railroad Museum.
The event will start with a walking Holiday Light Parade led by Santa Claus starting at the Town Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m.
The parade will make its way to the B&O Museum for the official tree lighting. Carols by the Garrett County Choral Society, free cookies and cocoa from the Order of the Eastern Star will be offered in addition to a special treat from Santa.
On Dec. 3, Soup N’ Santa downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature multiple nonprofits handing out soup for a donation and the chance to visit with Santa, free sleigh rides, live music and local shopping. Second and Alder streets will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m.
Starting Dec. 1, for every $25 spent in participating stores, customers will receive a card to be entered in a drawing to win prizes from that business. The deadline for the Lucky Elf Card drawing will be Dec. 19.
