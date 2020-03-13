CUMBERLAND — To celebrate early spring greening and St. Patrick’s Day, 10 West Virginia state parks and forests will host Green Day hikes in March.
Green Day hikes are be led by park naturalists and superintendents. Participants who complete one of the hikes will receive a shamrock patch. Hikers are encouraged to bring water, dress for cool weather and wear green for the occasion.
Cacapon Resort State Park will host hikers March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Nature Center. Naturalist Valerie Chaney will lead a 2.5-mile hike on Central Trail and Ziler Loop.
Naturalist Paulita Cousin will lead hikes at Blackwater Falls State Park. On March 17, meet at 11 a.m. at the trail head of the Gentle Trail for an interpretive walk along Balsam Fir Trail. On March 21, meet at 10 a.m. in the parking area of the former stables for a 2-mile hike.
