CUMBERLAND — Burgmeier’s will begin using green recycling stickers to help identify contamination in co-mingled recycling bins. If recycling is collected with no sticker left behind, it’s on the way to the recycling center.
If the bin is returned with a sticker, the recycling was contaminated for some reason and was unable to be recycled. To learn more about how to properly prepare the recycling bin, call 301-759-6604 or visit http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/.
Many times a recycling bin is considered contaminated because there are plastic bags, boxes or other paper products mixed in the co-mingled recycling. Other times the recycling bin has containers outside the acceptable size limit or other items that are not acceptable for recycling. A list of recyclable materials can be found on the city’s flyer.
Co-mingled recyclable materials include bottles, cans and household containers made from metal, glass or plastic labeled No. 1, 2, 4, 5 or 7.
Cumberland’s co-mingled recycling is transported directly to Burgmeier’s facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
All mixed-paper recycling is transported to Penn-Mar Recycling on Kelly Road.
All recycling questions can be directed to 301-759-6604.
