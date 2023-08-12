CUMBERLAND — Community members who have experienced the death of a family member of friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program to be held at Central Assembly of God.
The fall session will be held from Aug. 31-Nov. 16 in the front foyer of the church, 2020 Bedford St. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. To register, call Chaplain Paul Demers, lead facilitator, at 301-777-1326 by Aug. 20. The cost covers the GriefShare workbook.
