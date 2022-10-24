OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs recently received reaccreditation status by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
The peer-reviewed accreditation process is designed to review individual facilities for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by the AACVPR and other professional societies.
“The AACVPR certification is extremely difficult to achieve,” said Miranda Savage, GRMC director of outpatient clinics and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. “Being part of the certified registry helps us identify what is working, what is not working and continually improve so we can provide the best quality and evidence-based practice care to our patients.”
The certification reviews 11 different measures, starting with ensuring staff have specific training for cardiac and pulmonary conditions.
Patient documentation during rehab, policies for emergencies and preparedness, performance measures for patient improvement and enrollment and adherence with patients are also thoroughly reviewed during the process.
“Staff worked diligently with me through this process. Without the staff doing what they do daily the certification would not be possible,” Savage said.
GRMC’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation team works with patients to lessen their symptoms while also implementing strategies to improve heart and lung health, daily function and quality of life and overall well-being.
“The staff of the CR/PR department provide excellent care to patients,” said Kendra Thayer, vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer of GRMC. “This certification reinforces all that they do every day. It helps to ensure that Garrett Regional is providing excellent patient care services to our community.”
Cardiac rehabilitation for patients may include exercise, nutrition education, stress management strategies and health counseling. Components of pulmonary rehabilitation may include prescription and medical equipment assistance, nutrition counseling, tobacco cessation support and various exercises to improve breathing, flexibility, strength and endurance.
