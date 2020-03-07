OAKLAND — The staff at Garrett Regional Medical Center is working with area primary care and specialty physicians as well as the Garrett County Health Department to ensure local response to the coronavirus follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and protocols.
Kendra Thayer, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, said that the hospital is prepared to follow CDC recommendations for addressing the new viral infection crossing the globe.
“We are working with area providers and our local health department in the event that we begin to see coronavirus patients in our service area,” Thayer said.
According to the CDC, coronavirus spreads from person to person via respiratory droplets. Recommendations for avoiding contamination are the same basic precautions people should take to avoid the seasonal flu: Wash your hands often using soap and water; avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, mouth or nose; avoid people who are sick; cover your sneeze or cough with your elbow or a tissue; and if you do get sick, stay home.
“If you start to exhibit flu-like symptoms and are concerned, call your primary care provider,” said Thayer. “They can advise you as to whether or not you should visit their office for testing. Many people who develop symptoms will be able to remain at home during the course of the illness. Those who have chronic conditions or weakened immune systems are more at risk and should be sure to see their primary care provider for advice and monitoring. Call your doctor before heading to the office to avoid exposing others to the virus.”
Those who think they may have contracted the virus should not head to the emergency room. A primary care provider or the physicians working aturgent care are best positioned to determine whether a patient needs to seek care at the hospital.
“We will update the community as needed throughout this period of uncertainty,” Thayer said. “In the meantime, we want to emphasize the importance of staying healthy.”
