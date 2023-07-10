GRMC launches MyWVUChart
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center officially launched the MyWVUChart online patient portal to provide patients the ability to share their health records electronically with WVU Medicine or any other facility within the WVU Health System.
GRMC’s new electronic health record system, Epic, enables patients to share their records with medical facilities outside the WVU Medicine network that also use Epic. An email address and internet access are required to access the portal.
Individuals must be 10 or older to request a personal account at MyWVUChart.com or at a primary care provider’s office.
For technical support, contact 866-982-4278 or MyWVUChart@wvuh.com.
