DR. WALLACE: I’m writing in response to the letter from the young man whose mother thought it was beneath his dignity to work as a grocery store bagger. I am a sophomore in college, and I pay my own way through school and through life. My first job was as a bagger in a local grocery store in the college town where I live. The work was hard, but I earned enough money to pay my bills.
I’m now attending college full time and still work part time at the same grocery store, but I’ve been promoted to work at the cash register. But, at times, I still bag groceries when we are shorthanded.
When I graduate from college, I’d like to continue to work for the grocery store and hopefully become a store manager for them.
I like the company I work for very much. They care about their employees, and I feel appreciated. It’s also part of a large company that has outlets in many states, and I could even envision a future where I could aspire to become a regional manager who travels around to oversee many retail stores. What’s great these days is that so many people actually thank us for showing up to work at the store during this COVID-19 pandemic. People need their groceries, and many of them go out of their way to thank those of us who work on the front lines serving the public.
So, thanks for allowing me to give your readers my opinion. I’m proud to work at a grocery store, and bagging groceries for people who need help is definitely not beneath me. — Proud Bagger and Cashier, via email
PROUD BAGGER AND CASHIER: Your letter is an excellent response to the previous one we received. You are fortunate to be working for a company that cares about its employees, and your company is fortunate to have you because you are such a loyal and dedicated worker. I have no doubt that you will be an excellent store manager someday.
And in the surreal days of this pandemic, it’s proud, personable, hard workers like you who give many of your fellow citizens comfort, hope and strength. We all thank you, your co-workers and all of those in our nation who show up and work hard to serve others to keep business and life moving ahead.
DR. WALLACE: I don’t like my English teacher. He is really rigid and boring, plus he’s really strict and gives way, way too much homework almost every day. I thought teachers knew that we have a lot to deal with during this time of COVID-19! But he does not seem to care at all. I had my father call the school counselor to ask him to transfer me out of this teacher’s class. But the counselor said he wouldn’t do it! My father and I (and even my mom) were really surprised to hear this. I thought counselors are supposed to change classes for students. What can I do to get out of this class? I hate it, and I can’t stand the teacher. Going to school via videos is already bad enough, and now I have to deal with this weak excuse for a teacher. — Upset Student, via email
UPSET STUDENT: Rarely, if ever, will a guidance counselor transfer a student who is simply unhappy with a teacher. If they did this regularly, then counselors would spend a great deal of their time changing classes for students who didn’t like their teachers — or who just wanted to be with a friend in another class.
My advice is to do your very best, and deal with this class as it is. Trust me, you will be a better person for the experience once this class is over. The extra homework might turn out to be a blessing in disguise.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.