Groups can apply for volunteer help
CUMBERLAND — Volunteer Maryland, an AmeriCorps program in the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, has scheduled virtual workshops titled “Leverage Your Volunteer Program — Partner with Volunteer Maryland.” Any Maryland 501©(3) nonprofit, government or school organization in need of volunteers can apply.
For the 2021-2022 service year, Volunteer Maryland plans to place 30 AmeriCorps members to serve as volunteer coordinators for 11 months.
Organizations interested in becoming a service site are asked to register early and attend one of the virtual workshops prior to applying for the program.
The free workshops are held to raise awareness of the benefits of Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps members to organizations. In addition, Rural Maryland Council and the Maryland Heritage Authority Program will join Volunteer Maryland to share their grant programs, including a cash match grant, and other resources to qualifying organizations.
Webinar dates and registration can be found at volunteer.maryland.gov/ServiceSites. Applications are due by March 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.