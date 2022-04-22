LAVALE — Allegany County Tourism has announced the opening of the LaVale Toll Gate House for guided tours with the first session scheduled April 23 from noon to 4 p.m.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler will dress in period clothing to provide the tours.
The National Road began construction in 1811 as a way to connect Cumberland to the Ohio River and quickly became the main transportation route to the Appalachian West.
LaVale’s seven-sided toll gate house was the first constructed toll house on the National Road after the state took ownership of the Maryland portion of the National Road in 1835. It is the last remaining toll house in Maryland and is listed on the National Register for Historic Places.
Free tours will be offered May 14, 19-20 and 28 from noon to 4 p.m.; May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; June 11 and 25, noon to 4 p.m.; July 9 and 30, noon to 4 p.m.; Aug. 13 and 27, noon to 4 p.m.; Sept. 9, 11 and 24, noon to 4 p.m.; Sept. 10, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 8 and 22, noon to 4 p.m.
The LaVale Toll Gate House is located at 14302 National Highway.
