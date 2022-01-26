CUMBERLAND — Braddock on Broadway will present “Guys and Dolls Jr.” in the Braddock Middle School auditorium beginning Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Other showtimes include Jan. 29 and Feb. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. The drama club will collect donations at the door.
“Guys and Dolls Jr.” features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and is based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon.
The musical comedy follows Salvation Army crusaders, played by Angel Israel, Reese Tabb, Abigail Bittner, Olivia Thompson, Emma Strother, Iris Kujenga, Katelyn Wilkinson, Emily Juarez Dimas and Kalei Mallow, and high rollers played by Brody Moran, Caius Bennett, Gabriel Strokykowski, Cassidy Witt, Cordelia Israel, Ryen Williams, Paris Hendricks and Zy’Air Nichols, from the streets of Times Square to Havana and back again.
The production is presented through arrangement with Music Theatre International, founded by composer Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker to advance musical theater as an art form. MTI’s Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school students.
