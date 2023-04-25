CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts will showcase the Iris and Peter Halmos Art Collection of paintings and sculptures from May 5-June 4. The opening reception will be May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Iris and Peter Halmos, who died in 2020 and 2022, respectively, were known for their strong support for the arts. Over their 60 years together, they both volunteered and served on the boards of the Allegany Arts Council, Cumberland Theatre, Community Trust Foundation and Gilchrist Museum and Gallery. They also amassed an extensive and varied collection of painting and sculpture acquired locally and throughout their travels, including the “renowned elephant collection” dear to Peter’s heart.
Peter and Iris met in Northern Ireland, married in 1962 and came to Cumberland in 1969. Growing up, both faced hardships. Peter, a Holocaust survivor, escaped Hungary in 1956. Iris grew up poor and facing prejudice as a Catholic in divided Ulster. Both loved literature, theater, art and music throughout their lives and in their lean years vowed when more financially secure to help those in need, including up-and-coming artists and art venues.
The collection will be available for viewing and purchase at the Gilchrist Gallery. Portions of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Gilchrist, The Remember the Holocaust School Trip Fund, Allegany College of Maryland Foundation and the Cultural Event Series at Frostburg State University. Pieces will be priced to allow just about anyone to purchase a piece of art and history, enabling more people to continue the endeavor of art collecting.
The exhibition will feature works spanning more than a century of creation and crisscrossing the globe. Local artists include Bobbie Cropp, Frank deCosta, Douglas Schwab, Patricia Hilton, Hilmar Gottesthal, Penny Knobel-Besa and Alexis Lavine. Others are Plein Air artists Hai Ou Hou and Stewart White and Jewish artists Nissan Engel and Sandu Liberman.
The Gilchrist Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 104 Washington St. and is available for rental of house and garden for events. For more information, visit www.gilchristgallery.com or call 240-580-1070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.