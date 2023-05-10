LAVALE — Ham radio operators from the Mountain Amateur Radio Club Inc. will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 2 p.m. on June 24 until 2 p.m. the next day at 599 Georges Creek Blvd., the LaVale Lions picnic grounds, formerly the LaVale Swim Club.
The American Radio Relay League Field Day is for hams across North America to establish temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network. Some hams from the tri-state area will use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power their equipment.
A particularly active hurricane season is predicted this year. “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Chris Clites, Mountain Amateur Radio Club president. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”
Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100. A self-study license guide is available from ARRL. For more information, contact Clites at wmdhamradio@gmail.com or visit www.wmdhamradio.org or facebook.com/wmdhamradio.
MARC will provide a free test session for the ham radio operators license June 24 at 10 a.m. before field day activities begin.
