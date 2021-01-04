FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst welcomes Home Before Dawn to the Pop-Up Frostburg space at 13 E. Main St. through Jan. 31.
Home Before Dawn offers hand-sewn items, quilts and face masks from owner Meggin Miller. The shop also features items from local artists and makers, including home decor, jewelry and other handcrafted items for the home. Home Before Dawn offers online ordering and curbside pickup. Follow @HomeBeforeDawn on Facebook for updates and visit www.homebeforedawn.com to order online.
The Pop-Up Frostburg program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant spaces in downtown Frostburg. The program is funded in part through the Main Street Improvement grant program through Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development and the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask, sanitize and wash hands, follow posted rules for capacity and traffic flow, practice safe social distancing, ask businesses about curbside and online options, and, most of all, be kind and patient with one another.
For more information, contact downtownfrostburg.com/shopsmallseason or frostburgfirst@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.