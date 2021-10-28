KEYSER, W.Va. — The great Hank Williams Sr. is remembered and celebrated by a group of musicians coming to Keyser as the Highland Arts Unlimited season continues.
Hailing from West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, the Hank Williams Tribute Band will perform Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
John Lilly of Charleston and Rob McNurlin, originally of Ashland, Kentucky, and now Nashville, Tennessee, performed their first Hank Williams tribute show on New Year’s Eve 2002 in Princeton to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Williams’ death in Oak Hill.
Williams died in the back seat of his Cadillac en route to a 1952 New Year’s Eve show in Charleston and a 1953 New Year’s Day show in Canton, Ohio.
Lilly and McNurlin, along with fiddler Buddy Griffin, played that first show to about 25 enthusiastic audience members. Since then, other musicians have joined them, and their audiences have grown to more than 450 people.
Hall of Fame steel guitarist Kayton Roberts and Grand Ole Opry veteran bass guitarist Roger Carroll have been frequent tribute performers as well as other musicians and guest artists.
The local show will feature guitarists Ron Sowell and Ritchie Collins, fiddler Georgia Lilly, steel guitarist Karl Smakula, drummer Ammed Solomon and bassist Nick Blake.
From classics such as “Jambalaya,” “Lovesick Blues,” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” to hidden gems like “Pictures from Life’s Other Side,” “Log Train” and “Pan American,” the Hank Williams Tribute Band offers a full evening of authentic country singing and yodeling, stellar musicianship and old-fashioned fun and entertainment.
Masks are required for the performance. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Candlewyck Inn, Ace Hardware, Reed’s Drug Store, Allegany Arts Council, Anderson’s Corner or at www.eventbrite.com.
Admission is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and younger children are admitted free with a paying adult.
For tickets and information, call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, National Endowment for the Arts, Mineral County Board of Education and in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.
