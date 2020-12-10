MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A holiday food collection drive to benefit residents of Moorefield and eastern Hardy County is underway.
Residents may drop off canned and boxed nonperishable food items during Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.n. to noon on Saturday, at the office of State Farm Insurance agent Judy Ball, 334 South Main St.
Nonexpired goods may be placed in a box on the ramp of the office State Farm Insurance agent Judy Ball, 334 South Main St. in Moorefield. Participants are asked to leave a note or card indicating that they donated. State Farm will donate up to $500 for the cause.
Dec. 19 is the last day to donate.
The goal is to have the items distributed in time for Christmas meals.
For more information, call Ball’s office at 304-538-6166.
