KEYSER, W.Va. — The clubhouse at Polish Pines Golf Course and the surrounding grounds will host the fourth annual Harvest Craft Fair to benefit its scholarship fund for Keyser and Frankfort high schools golf teams Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With 50 vendors participating, the wares include country furniture, primitive decor, yard art, wreaths, quilted purses and table linens, stuffed animals, jewelry, wooden signs and cutouts, hand-built stoneware, candles, hand-painted glassware, crocheted hats and scarves, T-shirts, tote bags, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, candies, dog treats and bath and body products.
Some of the most well-known vendors include Amber Hatfield, Karin Burner, Janet Shanholtz, Carolyn and Dave Sarver, Steve Abel, Julie Davis, Brenda Burgess, Angie Miller, Brenda Caldwell, Marsha Malone, Viva La Diva’s, Jody Merkel, Lee Whorton, Debbie and Gordon Brubaker, FMR’s Crafts, Kathy Brown, Tammy Powell, Judy and Jim Golliday, Kim Bible and Almost Heaven Farm.
New this year are Debbie and Heather Cowgill of Country Accents candles, Bill Rhodes with Country Rhodes wooden cutout seasonal pieces, Aunt B’s Bakery, Debbie Kinnie of Deb’s Hard Tac, LaDawn Rose from the Rose Family Homestead Soaps, Deb Savage with Darby’s Duds personal accessories, Catherine Summers of Concoctions from the Hill, Heidi Gerley of Bumblebee Designs, Heath Michael of H&J Resin Creations, Tracy Beeseck with Zo-Eats dog treats and Lynn Robinson with crocheted decorative items.
Putra’s Hibachi Grill will be open for a complete meal; The Creamery for ice cream; or Chew-Chew’s for homemade lemonade, tacos and hotdogs; and Julie and Jake Hedrick’s for pork rinds and kettle corn.
For more information, call Missy Bartlett at 304-788-7780.
