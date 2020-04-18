Enoch Alt, a 55-year-old Flintstone resident, didn’t like when the Pentecostal Church opened a church in Gilpintown. It wasn’t a large church, but Alt was determined to drive the church and its members from the area.
In early February 1921, Alt and some friends attended one of the services at the church. The modern Pentecostal movement began at the turn of the 20th century when evangelist Charles Fox Parham started the Bethel Bible School in Kansas. He soon closed the school and began spreading his type of Christian faith. The church was not segregated, nor did it prohibit women from conducting ordinances. This did not sit well with many people, and may have been the reason for Alt’s hatred of the church.
David Walters was not a member of the church, but he attended that night to see what it was about. He left early because Alt kept yelling out “Cover your heads!” Fearing trouble, he left early. Assistant Rev. Johnson kept asking Alt and his friends to quiet down, but they wouldn’t.
Then the church burned down at the end of the month. No one knew who did it, but Alt was suspected. However, without evidence, authorities couldn’t charge him with arson. They did charge Alt, Dayton Dolly, Russell Dolly, Otis Bible and Grant Bible with disturbing the worship at the church.
The trial in circuit court drew a large crowd from Flintstone. Witnesses testified about Alt disrupting the service. Alt and Dayton were found guilty and fined $5 each (about $75 in today’s dollars).
Alt refused to give up, though. Although the church building had burned, the members were still meeting in a storeroom.
On May 20, the Rev. Walter Long was up early. He heard a car drive up and looked out his window in time to see a stick of dynamite thrown into his yard. “The minister ran out and picked it up, pursuing the fleeing auto party for several hundred yards in an endeavor to establish its identity,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
“He threw the bomb away and it exploded. Another bomb was set off in the barnyard adjacent to the Long home.”
He also found another stick of dynamite under his porch and stamped out the burning fuse.
A similar attempt was made to dynamite the home of Gilpintown Pentecostal Church member Joseph Dolly, which also failed.
The bombers were not seen. All that was known was they had been driving in a Ford sedan.
Investigators immediately turned their attention to Alt because the Rev. Long was the person who had reported Alt’s disruption of church services to the police.
Neighbors told investigators they had seen Alt hiding dynamite that matched the description of the dynamite used in the attack on the Rev. Long. They also verified that Alt hadn’t gotten past having to go to court.
At the end of June, Sheriff Anthony Harvey and County Detective F. Clement Deneen arrested Alt and charged him with assault and intent to kill.
The jury found him guilty at the trial.
