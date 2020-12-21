OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. will receive $1.61 million in federal funding to expand early learning, development, health services and family well-being.
The $1,609,921 award comes from the Office of Head Start through the Department of Health and Human Services. Each year, Head Start and Early Head Start programs benefit more than a million families nationwide.
“Education is the great equalizer. Early investments in high-quality childhood education and development services for low-income families have a significant impact on children in preparing them for future schooling, ultimately closing the learning gap,” said Sen. Ben Cardin in announcing the award.
“The pandemic has only highlighted the need for access to these critical services for children and working parents, and that is why I will keep working to secure resources that reach every corner of our state.”
“Early childhood education is critical to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn and develop skills that will follow them throughout their entire lives,” said U.S. Rep. David Trone. “On the Education and Labor Committee I’ve been proud to work with Head Start to push for more funding for early childhood education.”
