CUMBERLAND — The WMHS Foundation has announced a slate of scholarships available to employees, family members and the community who are pursuing a degree in health care.
Of the seven scholarships that are offered, five have an application deadline of May 27. Awards range from $2,000 to $10,000 annually, with the potential to reapply for succeeding years. Most involve the opportunity to work at UPMC Western Maryland in a professional capacity, one year for each year of scholarship received. For more information on the scholarships, contact Amanda Morris, 240-964-8061.
New this year, the Sophia E. Powell Nursing Scholarship supports individuals pursuing a nurse practitioner certification. The fund was named in honor of a patient who received outstanding care at UPMC Western Maryland. Her nephew Bob Powell expressed his gratitude by establishing the fund, which awards candidates up to $20,000 toward their program. Deadline for application is July 1. Contact Lisa Hout at houtll@upmc.edu.
The Kim and Marion Leonard Mindfulness Health Care Scholarship accepts application essays year-round and reimburses awardees for certified training received in wellness and mind-body-spirit practices.
