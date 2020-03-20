Health careers program open to high schoolers

CUMBERLAND — AHEC West is accepting applications for its weeklong summer program ECHO: Exploring Careers in Health Occupations.
Now in its 16th year, ECHO is a health careers exploration program that offers fun, interactive, multidisciplinary experiences to high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in health care. Students can apply at ahecwest.org under Programs/ECHO.
ECHO provides hands-on experience while exploring a wide variety of health careers with field trips to hospitals, colleges and other health care facilities, providing an opportunity for interaction with doctors, technicians and other health care employees.
Students, who reside at Frostburg State University during ECHO week, visit the University of Maryland Medical Center, School of Medicine in Baltimore, West Virginia University Health Sciences Center and other sites throughout the region.
The program also features team-building exercises and events, including whitewater rafting and leadership development. While getting a taste of college life, students also learn about applying for college, securing financial aid and other aspects of higher education.
ECHO is open to students in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties and adjoining counties in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Financial assistance for tuition is available. Registration is open until April 26.
ECHO 101 will be held June 14-19. ECHO 201, for students who completed 101, will be held June 22-26.
Brady Watson, ECHO program assistant, is visiting area schools to promote the program and meet with interested students. For more information, call Brady at 301-777-9150, ext. 205 or email bwatson@ahecwest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.