OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is sponsoring Narcan pickup sites on May 4 and June 1 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Narcan is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. It can quickly restore normal breathing to someone experiencing an overdose.
The pickup sites are Southern Garrett Rescue Squad, Wisp Resort and the Garrett County Health Department Outreach Center adjacent to Grantsville Park.
Anyone who picks up Narcan will receive a packet of treatment and recovery information.
“It’s important to remember that Narcan can save someone who accidentally takes too much of their opioid prescription for pain or a grandchild who gets into that prescription,” said Chelsie Dever, overdose response program coordinator at the health department.
The health department offers overdose response classes at no cost.
To register for a class, call 301-334-7724.
For substance use treatment services, call the Garrett County Center for Behavioral Health at 301-334-7670.
