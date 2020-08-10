CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has reopened the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period until Dec. 15. More than 54,000 Marylanders enrolled in health coverage during the special enrollment period from March 16 to July 15. Maryland is offering the longest special enrollment period in the nation related to the coronavirus emergency.
“The people of our great state have endured so many personal, medical and economic challenges, and this crisis is not yet behind us,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Reopening the special enrollment period is another way we are helping Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet and recover.”
“As Maryland continues to battle this global pandemic, we would like to make it as easy as possible for uninsured Marylanders to address their health concerns by reopening the coronavirus special enrollment period to help our Maryland families get the health coverage they need,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.
Maryland Health Connection plans cover testing, visits relating to testing and treatment of COVID-19. Consumers will not be billed for a copay, coinsurance or deductible for services to test, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The special enrollment is for private health plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.
To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. For free consumer assistance, call 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
