CUMBERLAND — Each year during the first full week of October, the Allegany County Local Behavioral Health Authority joins other organizations across the nation to recognize Mental Illness Awareness Week.
One in five U.S. adults experiences a mental illness. The focus of MIAW is to help raise awareness of mental illness, educate the public and fight stigma. Mental health conditions are important to discuss all year, but MIAW is a time when mental health advocates join together for the cause.
Here are some ways to help address the stigma associated with mental illness and bring about a positive change:
• Show respect to people who have a mental illness by accepting them for who they are. Kind words go a long way in helping everyone.
• Treat individuals with a mental illness with equality. They deserve the same rights as everyone else.
For additional information about mental health wellness, visit the Allegany County LBHA website www.alleganymhm.org, Facebook at Mental Health Matters Allegany or call 301-759-5070.
