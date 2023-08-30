CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland and Frostburg Seventh-day Adventist churches hold an Enhanced Health Supper Club the second Thursday of the month at the 12235 Williams Road.
From 5 to 6 p.m., health assessments are performed, including height and weight, blood pressure, A1C and diabetes screening, along with health topic surveys.
From 6 to 7 p.m., a cooking demonstration of a simple health recipe for two will be followed by a light supper featuring the recipe.
From 7 to 8 p.m., local representatives will give a health talk. The Sept. 14 talk will be “Addiction, It Touches Us All” by Annette Clark, a licensed addictions counselor and director of human services at Allegany College of Maryland.
On Oct. 12, Dr. Steven F. Kendell, UPMC Western Maryland Behavioral Health, will present “Depression, What You Should Know.”
