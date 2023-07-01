OAKLAND — Garrett County, along with the Maryland State Highway Administration, is proposing to replace Bridge No. G-0020 on Swallow Falls Road over the Youghiogheny River.
The bridge will meet Federal Highway Administration standards and will include two 10-foot wide travel lanes, two 5-foot wide bicycle lanes and a 5-foot wide sidewalk.
The project involves impacts to the Scenic and Wild River Corridor; therefore, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources must approve an exception to the protective regulations to allow construction to move forward.
As part of the exception process, the department will conduct a public hearing July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 111 of the Garrett Information and Enterprise Center at Garrett College.
Questions can be directed to 410-260-8161.
