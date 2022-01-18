State provides heating aid to families in need
CUMBERLAND — Recipients of the state’s utility and electric assistance will receive enhanced benefits during the home heating season and the state is increasing funding for weatherization assistance programs to improve energy conservation.
The assistance will be administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, recipients will see their minimum benefit increase by 66%, from $300 to $500.
Through the Electric Universal Assistance Program, recipients will see their minimum benefit double from $150 to $300.
The state will provide $29 million in weatherization assistance funding across the next two years — a 190% increase — to further help households across Maryland install energy conservation materials.
Residents in need of energy assistance may apply online, mail in an application or apply in person at a Home Energy Program Office.
