First of all, there is homework. I need you to read the story of Jacob and his twin brother, Esau, in Genesis 25-33. I know it’s a lot, but because of the coronavirus, it is now required (it gets blamed for everything else, why not homework?) Short story is that Jacob deceived his blind and dying father into thinking he was Esau in order to get his father’s blessing. He succeeds in that deception and Esau vows to hunt him down and kill him. Jacob runs to hide out at his uncle’s place over 400 miles away. On the way there he has a dream. That dream is described in chapter 28.
Jacob dreams of a ladder that is lowered from heaven to right where he was sleeping for the night. On the ladder, he saw angels going up and coming down. At the top, in heaven, he heard the voice of God speaking directly to him. God reminded Jacob that all the promises made to his grandfather Abraham would still be fulfilled in Jacob. Jacob is reassured of God’s care over him and makes an altar to worship God on the spot. That place would later become an important city in the history of Israel. But it is the ladder I want to focus on today. I believe the ladder is ultimately a picture of Jesus Christ who would come to bridge Earth and heaven and give us access to God. But there is a more basic aspect to this ladder I want you to consider.
At a time when Jacob was running for his life and was afraid, tired, looking over his shoulder, anxious, unsure of his future, God lowered a heavenly connection right to his temporary bed! Do you see the significance? At the time when Jacob needed it the most, God brought the full resources of heaven directly to him.
Perhaps you are afraid, anxious, tired and wondering what the future holds just like Jacob. If so, take heart, God may have lowered an unseen heavenly ladder to your front door and even now his angelic host is focused entirely on you. Stay strong, believe, and do your homework.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
