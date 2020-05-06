There certainly are a lot of elephant jokes around. For instance, what is the difference between an elephant and an orange? Don’t know? Then I’m never sending you to buy a dozen oranges.
I remember a time as a teenager that a small circus set up on a ballfield in Hoffman, just above my grandmother’s house. My sister and my visiting cousins spent a lot of time during those summer days hanging around that odd little circus. We were there so much, in fact, that we were offered some pittance to stay after closing on the last night to help disassemble the circus. Of course we did it because we could not pass up a pittance.
When the evening came to work, we were truly amazed as the circus employees led the large elephant into the big top area and it proceeded to lift the giant poles and carry them to the waiting trucks. The elephant continued to lift pole after heavy pole and other massive equipment at the instruction of the trainer. I must admit that it was difficult to maintain my own work because watching an elephant do his work was much more interesting.
In life we are sometimes tempted to sit back and watch others carry the load. Whether it is in a church setting, PTA or children’s activities, we can’t expect one person to do it all. This is especially true in churches. The church was designed by God to have all people active in the ministry and not only a few elephant types carrying the entire load. If you are a member of a local church, God’s expectation is that you are using your gifts and talents for his kingdom. A healthy, nonactive member is a contradiction in terms. Get busy and help out the pachyderms in your church.
As for that night at the circus, I may have worked for a pittance, but at least I didn’t work for peanuts.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
