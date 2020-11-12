CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot has presented the remaining 2019 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Awards to honorees in Allegany and Garrett counties.
“I offer my heartfelt appreciation and sincere congratulations to all Schaefer Award winners,” Franchot said. “I am awestruck by your willingness to step up and help the most vulnerable in our society. Every Marylander should be proud and inspired by your incredible efforts.”
In Allegany County, Dorian Birkholz received the Helping People Award for her work with the Western Maryland Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic, providing free dental treatment to adults who could not otherwise afford it.
In Garrett County, Phyllis Trickett was honored for her lifelong work to achieve women’s equality, from equal pay to Title IX. She was also recognized for founding the Dove Center to provide safety, advocacy and counseling to individuals whose lives have been shattered by domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
Since 2012, Franchot has traveled to each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to honor an individual or organization serving their community. This year, all presentations were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2020 award is Nov. 30. For more information, contact moprey@marylandtaxes.gov
