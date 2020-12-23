Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.