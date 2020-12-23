CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Heritage Areas Program is accepting submissions for the fiscal 2022 grant round. Applicants are encouraged to view a webinar and to contact Maryland Heritage Areas Authority staff with any questions.
Links to webinars and virtual office hour opportunities are available at https://mht.maryland.gov/documents/PDF/grants/Grants_MHAA_Workshops.pdf.
Applicants must complete an Intent to Apply form no later than Jan. 29, 2021.
Financial incentives for the Maryland Heritage Areas Program are awarded by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.
To apply, an organization must be located within the boundaries of a certified heritage area or have a project that takes place within the boundaries.
For more information, visit https://mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas.shtml.
