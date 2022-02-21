LAVALE [mdash] Thelma "Rita" Miller, 100, of LaVale, died Feb. 15, 2022, at Complete Care at Dawnview. Born May 30, 1921, in Attica, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Orange and Ida (Frounick) Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Phillip Miller; her son-in-law, …