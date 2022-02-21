CUMBERLAND — The Heritage Days Committee of the Allegany County Historical Society has set this year’s festival for the weekend of Sept. 9-11.
Leaders are focusing on continuing the growth of the new Wills Creek Muster reenactor component and blending more heritage education programming into the street craft fair format first established in the late 1960s.
“Last year, the committee was challenged to manage and promote two side-by-side events that added a new partnership to launch the Wills Creek Muster,” ACHS President Dave Williams said.
This year’s event will more closely integrate the focus on Colonial and Revolutionary history into the street fair component of Heritage Days while expanding the partnerships initiated in 2021. Returning partners will include the Allegany Museum, Jane Gates Foundation, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Western Maryland Heritage Association, Downtown Cumberland Business Association, Canal Place Development & Preservation Authority and the city of Cumberland.
“We’re looking to take the next step forward in the attendee experience by including more local heritage group interaction in the craft vendor areas, by developing tents for heritage agriculture, furniture making and metal arts, and by growing the number of reenactors, Colonial presenters and sutlers who attend the Wills Creek Muster on the Emmanuel Church campus,” Williams said. Plans include outreach to other houses of worship in Cumberland to encourage their participation in festival weekend programming and a return of Touch The Truck and local car club programs.
ACHS recently received a matching grant through Canal Place to present period history panel discussions under tents in the Washington Street festival area in 2022. The committee will apply for similar grant funding and seek corporate sponsorship in coming months.
The committee is also working to secure the return of popular historical actors who were added in 2021 and add other relevant portrayals as funding allows. Other issues include coordination on the timing of major improvements in the downtown area, including repairs to the Baltimore Street Bridge and start of Downtown Redevelopment Project construction.
Heritage Days vendor information and applications are available at www.heritagedaysfestival.com/applications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.