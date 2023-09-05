CUMBERLAND — Anyone who is up for some extra walking during Heritage Days will find the traditional tours of Washington’s Headquarters at Riverside Park, group tours at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, cemetery tours on Fayette Street and programming at the Jane Gates House on Greene Street on both Sept. 9 and 10.
The Emmanuel Episcopal Church will offer 30-minute tours for groups of 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday,
The tours start at Hoye House and end in the lower Parish Hall for cool drinks, chicken salad sandwiches and Miss Elizabeth’s strawberry shortcake.
Cemetery tours are scheduled for noon and 3 p.m. beginning and ending at the SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
Tours will visit historic graves marked with CHCO monuments in S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Activities at the Jane Gates Heritage House at 515 Greene St. include Master Gardener Sarah Llewellyn in the house garden on Saturday and self-guided garden visits on Sunday.
