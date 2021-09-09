MCHENRY — The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area’s Mini Grant Program has extended the deadline for applications to Sept. 30.
The program is a one-to-one cash or in-kind matching grant for up to $3,000 for noncapital projects, including innovative exhibits, tours, events and planning that build upon interpretive themes identified in the heritage area’s management plan.
The themes are transportation, man and nature, historic recreation and cultural uniqueness.
Projects should seek to attract cultural and heritage tourists to the region. Individuals and businesses may apply in partnership with nonprofit organizations. Applications and guidelines are available at www.garrettheritage.com.
For more information about the mini grant program, visit www.garrettheritage.com or contact kim@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-5238.
